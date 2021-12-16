Review W-2 Delivery Preferences

by

As we all prepare for a restful and well-deserved winter break, we wanted to take some time to remind you to review some important information regarding the delivery of your W-2 tax documents in January to ensure you receive your forms according to your needs and in a timely manner.

2021 W-2’s

We encourage you to consider receiving your W-2 electronically. This can be accomplished by you updating your Document preferences within Oracle. Please take a look at the Year-End Documents section on the Employee Self Service Quick Reference Guide for instructions on how to make this change. If you do not make any changes, you will receive both an electronic and paper copy mailed to your address of record. In order to receive your W-2 electronically only, you’ll need to make this election in Oracle by January 14th.

Since implementing Oracle HCM, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) produces our W-2’s. We anticipate these to be available at the end of January as required. As an active employee, using your Middlebury single sign on credentials, you will be able to go into ADP and view or print your W-2. More information and instructions will be shared specifically with you about accessing ADP prior to the end of January.

Regardless of your delivery preference, please take this opportunity to review your address in Oracle HCM and update it if necessary.

If you have any questions, please email the following:

Payroll/W-2 – payroll@gmhec.org

Benefits – benefits@gmhec.org

Thank you, and happy holidays!

GMHEC and Middlebury Human Resources