Early Childhood Resources for Residents of Addison County

by

Did You Know…?

Early literacy is a strong predictor of a child’s future academic and economic success.

Addison County Readers is devoted to promoting early literacy in our county. We work in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to register children in Addison County — from birth to age 5 — to receive a FREE age-appropriate book in the mail every month.

​

You can help us reach more children!

Register your child today, and invite other Addison County preschoolers to join. Currently 69% of eligible children in Addison County are enrolled in the program and we’d love to see that number increase!

If you don’t live in Addison County you can check availability of the program in your home county here. If your home county does not have a program – you can start one!