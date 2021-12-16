New Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Beginning Jan. 1, 2022

by

Middlebury is pleased to support our faculty and staff in reducing stress, improving emotional wellness and finding balance in all areas of work and life. As part of this commitment, we are excited to announce that as of January 1, 2022 we will be offering a new Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provided by InvestEAP.

InvestEAP provides comprehensive services to help all employees address a variety of personal, family, life and work-related issues. From everyday stress to relationship issues at work or home, InvestEAP provides support for overall health, well-being and life management. This benefit is funded by Middlebury for all employees and members of their household. Services are free and completely confidential.

You and any of your household members can also access resources, self assessments and a complete online orientation outlining your benefits at www.investeap.org (online web password is middlebury). Not sure what to do about a problem or who to turn to? Not sure if it’s something that EAP can help with? Call anyway! If it’s on your mind, EAP may be able to help.