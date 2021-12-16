Socially Just Community Engagement
The Center for Community Engagement is hosting 3 Winter Term Workshops focused on topics of social justice in working with communities. Each workshop will be offered in-person at 103 Hillcrest or virtually via Zoom. We encourage faculty, staff, community partners, and students to attend!
Workshop 1: Understanding Power & Privilege
January 14th, 2022 2:00-3:30 PM
This workshop will focus on understanding systems of oppression and the role that privilege and power play in community engagement.
Facilitators:
Dr. Hector Vila: Associate Professor of Writing & Rhetoric
Jacqueline Qiu: Privilege & Poverty Student Intern
Anna Freund: Local Foods Coordinator at Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects (HOPE)
Workshop 2: Social Identities & Intersectionality
January 21st, 2022 2:00-3:30 PM
This workshop will encourage participants to reflect on their own social identities and understand how their intersecting identities affect the ways in which one builds meaningful relationships with communities.
Facilitators:
Crystal Jones: Assistant Director of Education for Equity and Inclusion
Rostyk Yarovyk: CCE General Intern & Student in Community-Connected Learning course
Priya Sudhakaran: Student in Community-Connected Learning course
Nicholas Leslie: Program Coordinator at Addison Central Teens
Workshop 3: Ethical, Strengths-Based Community Engagement
January 28th, 2022 2:00-3:30 PM
This workshop will focus on leveraging community assets and resources to strengthen communities, understanding how one’s values, strengths, ethics, and personal experiences allow them to act as social change agents, and encourage self-reflection as a key component of growth.
Facilitators:
Diane Munroe: Assistant Director for Community-Based Learning
Gabriella Chalker: Project Assistant for Community-Connected Learning course
Rae Donovan: Social-Emotional Learning Coordinator at Mount Abe. Unified School District
Pam Berenbaum: Director of Middlebury’s Global Health Program
If you have any questions about the workshops, please reach out to Shannon Lyford at slyford@middlebury.edu or Gabi Cuna at gcuna@middlebury.edu.