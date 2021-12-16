Socially Just Community Engagement

by

The Center for Community Engagement is hosting 3 Winter Term Workshops focused on topics of social justice in working with communities. Each workshop will be offered in-person at 103 Hillcrest or virtually via Zoom. We encourage faculty, staff, community partners, and students to attend!

Workshop 1: Understanding Power & Privilege

January 14th, 2022 2:00-3:30 PM

This workshop will focus on understanding systems of oppression and the role that privilege and power play in community engagement.

Facilitators:

Dr. Hector Vila: Associate Professor of Writing & Rhetoric

Jacqueline Qiu: Privilege & Poverty Student Intern

Anna Freund: Local Foods Coordinator at Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects (HOPE)

Workshop 2: Social Identities & Intersectionality

January 21st, 2022 2:00-3:30 PM

This workshop will encourage participants to reflect on their own social identities and understand how their intersecting identities affect the ways in which one builds meaningful relationships with communities.

Facilitators:

Crystal Jones: Assistant Director of Education for Equity and Inclusion

Rostyk Yarovyk: CCE General Intern & Student in Community-Connected Learning course

Priya Sudhakaran: Student in Community-Connected Learning course

Nicholas Leslie: Program Coordinator at Addison Central Teens

Workshop 3: Ethical, Strengths-Based Community Engagement

January 28th, 2022 2:00-3:30 PM

This workshop will focus on leveraging community assets and resources to strengthen communities, understanding how one’s values, strengths, ethics, and personal experiences allow them to act as social change agents, and encourage self-reflection as a key component of growth.

Facilitators:

Diane Munroe: Assistant Director for Community-Based Learning

Gabriella Chalker: Project Assistant for Community-Connected Learning course

Rae Donovan: Social-Emotional Learning Coordinator at Mount Abe. Unified School District

Pam Berenbaum: Director of Middlebury’s Global Health Program

If you have any questions about the workshops, please reach out to Shannon Lyford at slyford@middlebury.edu or Gabi Cuna at gcuna@middlebury.edu.