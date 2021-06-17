Meet your GMHEC Benefits Services Team

Dear Colleagues:

The Green Mountain Higher Education Consortium (GMHEC), with Middlebury as one of its Founding Members, provides Benefits and Leave Administration Services to our institution and employees.

The GMHEC Benefits Services Team is your personal resource for benefits enrollment, benefits support throughout the year, absence and leave management, and well-being programming.

Below is a summary of what your Benefits Services team is available to support you with:

Personal life changes impacting benefits eligibility for you or your family

Health, Dental, or Vision Insurance

Retirement Plans

Health Savings (HSA) or Flexible Spending (FSA) Accounts

Life, AD&D, or Disability Insurance

Supplemental Offerings (Accident/Critical Illness/Whole Life)

Leave of Absences including Family, Medical, Short and Long Term Disability, and Worker’s Compensation

Well-being Programs

Please refer to the Human Resources Knowledge Base for additional resources and/or your college Benefits website for additional information.

Meet Your Benefits Services Team!

Collectively, your Benefits Services Team has a variety of experiences within and outside of higher education, deep experience with all aspects of benefits programs and a strong emphasis on providing excellent service to you.

Debra Dayman, Benefits Specialist

Kim Boyarsky, Benefits Generalist

Martha Fidalgo, Benefits Generalist

Mary M. Lee, People Services Strategic Leader

Megan Ayers Benefits Specialist

Rebecca Schubert, Well-being Coordinator

Sarah Nyhan, Absence Specialist

Please note that Patty Saunders has retired from Middlebury effective June 4 and Sarah Nyhan is available to managers and employees navigating leaves of absence. Please contact her at benefits@gmhec.org for assistance.

Please click here for the GMHEC Contact Us page to put a face with the name! Your Benefits Services Team is available to help you on any Benefit question or issue. We can be reached at benefits@gmhec.org or you may call 802-443-5485.

We look forward to connecting with you.

Sincerely,

Mary M. Lee

People Services Strategic Leader

GMHEC Benefits Services Team