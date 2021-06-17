Reminder: Middlebury VT Policy for End-of-Fiscal-Year CTO Rollover

Dear Colleagues,

As outlined in the Employee Handbook section on CTO, there is no longer a maximum cap on CTO accrual throughout the year. The only cap is applied at the transition to the new fiscal year, which occurs July 1st. Effective July 1st, employee balances will be calculated taking account of any CTO used up to and including June 30th. After this, any amount over the cap outlined in the handbook will then be automatically transferred to SLR.

If you have any questions, please review the handbook above or contact Human Resources at hr@middlebury.edu.

Note: these policies are applicable only to Middlebury College employees in Vermont. For employees at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California, the ongoing CTO maximum of 187.5 hours remains in place, and transfer to SLR must be manually requested. For more information, view the MIIS Employee Handbook.