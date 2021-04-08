Join the Virtual Capitol Hill Lobby Day for Ocean Climate Action on April 14.

The Middlebury Institute’s Center for the Blue Economy invites students, faculty, staff, and alumni to participate in what’s likely to be the largest ocean-lobbying effort in U.S. history.

CBE has been a key organizer for this national event on April 14, which aims to shape current legislation around ocean-climate policy through its Ocean Climate Action Plan. Hundreds of citizen-lobbyists from dozens of states are expected to participate, and it’s an opportunity to let your congressional delegation know how you feel about this topic. Capitol Hill Lobby Day will be organized by state coalitions. For more information, including instructions on how to sign up to participate, click here or visit the CBE website.