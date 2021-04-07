4/13 Community Engagement panel: Student Perspectives on Building Community Across Difference

We welcome you to join the Center for Community Engagement for the second webinar in the Liberal Arts and the Public Good spring virtual series. Register to attend here.

Student Perspectives On Building Community Across Distance

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

12:00 p.m. EDT

This event features four students engaging in projects that cultivate a sense of place and full participation in their communities. From facilitating virtual cooking classes for Addison County youth to working to get-out-the-vote during the lead up to the 2020 elections, these students have creatively found ways to make a positive impact in their communities this year.

Moderator: Kira Waldman ’20

Panelists: Jordan Saint-Louis ’24; Izzy Hartnett ’21.5; Mollie Ockene ’21; Kenzo Okazaki ’21