Free Trial of Evolution Yoga Video Library for Middlebury Staff and Students

Keep moving in 2021! As a gift to you, you are eligible for a free, one week trial of Evolution Yoga’s On Demand Video Library. This free trial begins Monday, March 22nd.

Follow this link to complete the simple access request form. Access the On-Demand Video Library on your schedule from the comfort of your own home. Support the development of your healthy and habitual yoga practice with a library of videos from experienced teachers. We put up the best of our Livestream classes and create exclusive content just for this library. Enjoy!