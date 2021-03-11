What’s On Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of March 15th and March 22nd

by

When health is absent, wisdom cannot reveal itself, art cannot manifest, strength cannot fight, wealth becomes useless, and intelligence cannot be applied. ― Herophilus

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month so there is no time like the present to get your screening. In 2019, less than 40% of adults that should be screened got a screening. It is recommended that most adults have a screening at age 50. Screenings have come a long way and don’t have to be embarrassing, painful or invasive. There are many different options available, some which you can do in the comfort and privacy of your own home. You can check out the different screening options here. Preventive screenings are part of the Cigna preventive care benefits and are most often provided at no cost to the member. If you have questions about your preventive care benefits, go to mycigna.com. If you’ve been putting off your colon cancer screening, now is the time talk to your health care provider so pick up the phone and make that call today. Early detection could save your life.

Omada Diabetes Prevention Program…better health one step at a time. Omada is a personalized, digital program that surrounds you with the tools and support you need to take small, day-to-day steps that lead to lifelong health. Over the course of one year, you will be paired up with a health coach to keep you on track, participate in weekly interactive lessons to support you to improve your eating, physical activity, sleep, and stress management and be provided with a free digital scale to help you track your progress. This program is free to eligible Cigna members. To see if you qualify:



Norwich employees click here

Champlain employees click here

Middlebury employees click here

St. Michael’s employees click here.

If you’re looking for some creative ways to spice up your diet, join Nancy Wind, health coach and founder of Peaks and Poses on March 22nd for a plant-based cooking workshop. To join Nancy, register here.

It Starts with You: Join Ashley Hodgetts, Registered Nurse, Health Coach, and founder of Fit Together Health and Wellness for this five week, virtual, group-based coaching program. Clarify your wellness goals, shift your daily habits, and create a consistent routine to optimize your health and well-being. This program will be held on Wednesdays in April. The time will be determined based on participant interest. There is a minimum number of participants necessary to launch this program so if you are interested, please RSVP to Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org by Friday, March 19th.

Virtual HealthyCARE 90 Day Program: A comprehensive wellness program designed to enrich your life and health. Guided by a Nationally Certified Health Coach, over the course of 13 weeks, you will learn the fundamental aspects of fitness, nutrition, stress management, and behavior modification. Wednesdays, March 3rd through May 26th, noon-1:00 pm EST or Thursdays, April 1st through June 24th noon-1:00 pm EST> Cost: $67 with most Cigna plans and with a contribution toward the cost from GMHEC (originally $499). Click here to learn more. To register, or inquire about the cost with other insurance providers, contact genavix@edgevt.com or call 802-951-2320.

Virtual Food & Mood 8 Week Program: Join Allison Filepp, EDGE Registered Dietitian for this comprehensive program focusing on supporting your mental health and well-being through nutrition. This program includes weekly group educational sessions along with three 1-on-1 tele nutrition sessions. Tuesdays, March 23rd through May 11th noon-1:00 pm EST. There is a cost for this program but it may be covered by insurance. Click here to learn more. To inquire about the cost and/or to register, genavix@edgevt.com.

Overcoming Barriers to Exercise: Are you finding it challenging to fit exercise into your weekly routine? Learn ways to overcome barriers to making exercise a habit. Get the most out of your physical activity routine and walk away with a basic stretching routine you can do at your desk. Thursday, March 25th noon-1:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Work Life Harmony: Our lives are busy, and different responsibilities can pull us in many directions. In this session, learn how to flow with responsibilities to find the harmony and happiness in your life. Brought to you by New Directions Behavioral Health. Preregistration required. Wednesday, March 17th noon-1:00 pm EST or 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Dreaming of Retirement: Many people can’t wait for retirement, yet they haven’t considered how they will sustain their ideal retirement lifestyle. To be confident in the amount of retirement income that you need, you should first estimate the difference in cost between your current lifestyle and the retirement lifestyle you dream about. In this presentation the experts from MySecureAdvantage will provide tools to help you estimate that difference. We’ll also offer a wide range of considerations to help you formalize a realistic retirement plan to help make your retirement dream a reality. Thursday, March 25th noon-1:00 pm EST. Register here.

There are plenty of other daily events on the calendar so be sure to check it out.