What’s on tap for well-being….weeks of February 1st and February 8th?

“Today we are faced with the preeminent fact that, if civilization is to survive, we must cultivate the science of human relationships… the ability of all people, of all kinds, to live together, in the same world, at peace.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

February is American Heart Month, and we have many resources and activities planned this month to help you keep your heart physically and emotionally healthy. It’s a great time to schedule an appointment with your primary care clinician for your annual visit and to make sure you are up to date with your preventive screenings. Go to mycigna.com for specifics about your coverage. How about some heart healthy activities? Check out the Happify app from Cigna to enhance your level of positivity, join us for a heart healthy cooking class or get moving and support your community well-being with our DIEMlife Quest to Recharge. Pop in to one of our many fitness and yoga classes or sign up for one of our upcoming nutrition and physical activity programs. Get all the details on these events and more at the GMHEC well-being calendar. The password is GMHECWell-Being. Below are some other things you might be interested in participating in over the next few weeks.

EDGE Next Steps Nutrition & Exercise to Improve Type II Diabetes Program: Do you have type II diabetes? Would you like to gain the knowledge and confidence to improve your health? If so, join the team from The Edge for this comprehensive eight-week program focused on the positive impact of nutrition and exercise to improve Type II Diabetes. Over the course of the eight weeks, you will get weekly virtual group nutrition sessions, three individual virtual nutrition sessions with a Registered Dietitian, a fitness program designed by a certified exercise specialist and meal and recipe ideas to fuel your body and improve your insulin sensitivity. This program is offered virtually and may be fully covered by your insurance. Mondays February 8th through March 16th from 12-1pm EST. To register, contact genavix@edgevt.com or call (802) 951-2320.

Week two of the Quest to Recharge starts on February 1st and this week we’re focusing on our physical well-being with a race from Middlebury to Montreal with stops along the way at the GMHE colleges. Get active, enhance your energy, support your team, and be entered into drawings to win prizes. Get the details here.

Managing Energy for Full Engagement: Peak performance in work and in life depends on personal energy. We so often hear about the importance of time management, but time is finite. It is the one thing we can never make more of. Energy, on the other hand, is a renewable resource and managing our energy is the key to health, happiness, and peak performance. Join Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator, for an interactive session on managing your personal energy. Come away with practical strategies you can implement to help you avoid an energy crisis and which will enable you to thrive in work and in life. Wednesday, February 10th 1:00-2:00 pm EST. https://middlebury.zoom.us/s/2462738284 password 135790

Let’s get cooking: Join the chefs and dietitians from Whole Health Nutrition for this four week cooking series. No need to register, just drop in. Recipes and zoom details are available on the GMHEC calendar. All classes will be held from 5:30-7:00 pm EST.

Wednesday, February 3rd Butternut Squash-Apple Soup with Julie

Tuesday, February 9th Easy Weeknight Ramen with Stephanie

Thursday, February 18th Protein Packed Lentil Soup with Gina

Thursday, February 25th Weekday Beef Stew with Gina

Diabetes Management Series: This six-week small group workshop is for people living with diabetes. Get the help you get the support you need to eat better and be physically active to lower your risk of serious health problems related to diabetes. This workshop is led by a specially trained peer leader who is also living with diabetes. The program is designed to help you problem solve, action plan and maintain positive lifestyle behaviors. For more information or to register, contact Viki Delmas at viki.delmas@cvmc.org. Tuesdays, February 9th through March 16th 6:00-8:30 pm EST.

Omada Diabetes Prevention Program…better health one step at a time. Omada is a personalized, digital program that surrounds you with the tools and support you need to take small, day-to-day steps that lead to lifelong health. Over the course of one year, you will be paired up with a health coach to keep you on track, participate in weekly interactive lessons to support you to improve your eating, physical activity, sleep, and stress management and be provided with a free digital scale to help you track your progress. This program is free to eligible Cigna members. To see if you qualify:

Norwich employees click here

Champlain employees click here

Middlebury employees click here

St. Michael’s employees click here.