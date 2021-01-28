MSA | Make Tax Season Less Taxing

by

Is there anything that causes more anxiety than filing your taxes? For many of us, the answer is NO! Using your financial wellness benefit, My Secure Advantage (MSA), there are a number of ways to take the stress out of this tax season:

Consult an MSA Tax Specialist – Have tax-related questions? Talk with an MSA Money Coach and get answers to your issues and concerns. Call 1-888-724-2326 to schedule an appointment.

Assisted Tax Prep – Taxes can be confusing and time-consuming, so why not have a tax professional handle your tax prep for you? Get a 50% discount on assisted tax prep through MSA.

Do It Yourself (DIY) Tax Prep – If you like to do your own taxes, make it quick, easy and cost-effective with MSA's 25% discount on do-it-yourself online tax filing services!

P.S. Looking for a high-level tax refresher? Don’t miss MSA’s upcoming webinar, Making Tax Returns Less Taxing | February 9, 2021 | 9:00 AM (PST) & 12:00 PM (PST) | Register here!