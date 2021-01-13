What’s on tap for well-being…. weeks of January 18 and 25?

“Tell me what you value, and I might believe you, but show me your calendar and your bank statement, and I’ll show you what you really value.” – Peter Drucker

I invite you to join me in starting 2021by making a commitment to yourself…to commit to taking care of yourself, to live in accordance with your values and to nurture your energy. It is my hope that our programming this month and throughout the year will help make that possible for you.

Let’s start off by joining together on a Quest to Recharge. This three-week Quest will enhance your mental, physical and community well-being. Each week will focus on a different domain of well-being. In week one we will be engaging in activities which enhance our mental and emotional well-being. In week two we will be doing a physical activity challenge to see which team can make it from Middlebury to Montreal the fastest. In week three we will be engaging in activities which enhance our community well-being. Join for one week or all three. Random drawings will be done each week and all participants will be eligible to win prizes. Registration is open so grab your coworkers and sign up today.

If you like competition and challenge, then you will love DIEMlife’s “World’s Biggest Race for Wellness. By purchasing an annual pass for $25, you will get a year of monthly virtual races, exclusive wellness challenges, and events for free. This annual pass is a special offer only for GMHEC faculty, staff, and students. Typically, the cost is $25 per year plus $15 per race so this is a great deal and a great way for you to have fun, engage in some friendly competition and take action to enhance your health and well-being. This offer will expire on January 31, 2021 so check it now.

Are you ready to get off the “on again, off again” diet rollercoaster? Would you like to finally make peace with food and your body? Are you interested in becoming empowered to use your own body’s wisdom to guide your food choices? If so, then this four-week Intuitive Eating group is for you. Led by Amy Sercel, the Anti-Diet Dietitian, Kate Morris, Clinical Social Worker and Certified Intuitive Eating Counselor and Lizzy Pope, Associate Professor of Nutrition and Food Sciences at UVM. There is no cost for this program, but participants may be interested in purchasing the recommended book, “Intuitive Eating, 4th Ed: A Revolutionary Anti-Diet Approach”. Thursdays, January 21st through February 11th. 6:00-8:00 pm EST.

EDGE Next Steps Nutrition & Exercise to Improve Type II Diabetes Program: Do you have type II diabetes? Would you like to gain the knowledge and confidence to improve your health? If so, join the team from The Edge for this comprehensive eight-week program focused on the positive impact of nutrition and exercise to improve Type II Diabetes. Over the course of the 8-weeks you will get weekly virtual group nutrition sessions, three individual virtual nutrition sessions with a Registered Dietitian, a fitness program designed by a certified exercise specialist and meal and Recipe Ideas to fuel your body and improve your insulin sensitivity. This program may be fully covered by your insurance. Mondays, January 25th – March 15th from 12-1pm EST. For more information or to inquire about your cost to participate, contact the Edge Genavix team at genavix@edgevt.com or 802-951-2320. Learn more about this program here.

Food and Mood: Nutrition to Support Mental Health. Join Allison, Registered Dietitian from The Edge, for this comprehensive approach to supporting your mental health and well-being through nutrition. Weekly group sessions will be held virtually and will also include one on one tele nutrition sessions to customize your nutrition needs. Program may be partially covered by insurance. To learn more, or inquire about your cost to participate, contact Nicole Williams, Director of The Edge Preventative Care at NWilliams@edgevt.com. Tuesdays, January 19th – March 9th 12-1pm EST.

As usual, there are many more great events on the calendar so please check it out. The password is GMHECWell-Being.

As we move into 2021, we would love to hear your feedback about what you’ve been enjoying and/or where we could make improvements to better meet your needs. If you have engaged with our programming in 2020 and would be interested in sharing your feedback, we would love to hear it. If you have suggestions for programming you would like to see offered in the new year, we would love to hear that too. Reach out to our coordinator at Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org to share your feedback.