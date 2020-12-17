Middlebury Names 10 Recipients of Virtue Award

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – In a most unusual year, Middlebury has announced the recipients of the 2020 Virtue Family Exceptional Service Awards, which are presented annually to faculty and staff.

This year, 10 recipients were selected in recognition of the many and varied contributions of faculty and staff at Middlebury during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Virtue Family Exceptional Service Award recipients are:

Lisa Apgar, Custodian

Megan Brakeley, Food and Garden Educator

Jeffrey Buettner, Christian A. Johnson Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities

Caitlin Carr, Laboratory Stores and Safety Manager

Bob Cole, Director of Exploratory Initiatives and Partnerships at the Middlebury Institute

Jennifer Kazmierczak, Environmental Health and Safety Officer

Dana Olsen, Assistant Director of the Bread Loaf School of English

Nate Orvis, Custodian

Kathleen Parent, Curriculum Information Specialist

Anna Vassilieva, Professor of Russian Studies, Head of the Russian Studies Program, and Director of the Graduate Initiative in Russian Studies at the Middlebury Institute

“This year’s recipients represent an exceptional group who went above and beyond in leading our work, at a time when each and every one of us was challenged to adapt, and in some cases redefine, everything we do at Middlebury,” said Middlebury President Laurie Patton, noting that the awards recognize faculty and staff who have surpassed their normal professional responsibilities to support and connect with students.

Established in 2017 by Ted ’82 and Dani Shaw Virtue ’82, P’10, ’15 the award traditionally recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond their normal professional responsibilities to support and connect with students in ways that build a more engaged and inclusive Middlebury community. Each year, faculty, staff, and students of the College, Institute, Language Schools, Schools Abroad, Bread Loaf School of English, and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conferences are encouraged to submit nominations for this award. A committee of faculty and staff reviewed more than 140 nominations to select the recipients from among the 48 nominees. In recognition of this extraordinary time, the Virtues agreed to expand the number of recipients to 10 this year

Read the full Newsroom story here