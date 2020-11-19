COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ

From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cigna has focused on delivering peace of mind and made health care easier for the people and businesses we serve. With headlines indicating that some vaccines are seemingly nearing the final stages of testing, we recognize that many clients will begin looking for guidance to help support and respond to their employees. Some of the areas we know are top of mind include:



-Availability of vaccine

-How those in your workforce fit into the phased vaccine rollout

-Vaccine costs for you and your employees

-Understanding what you can do now to prepare



With the support and expertise of our clinical team, we created an Understanding COVID-19 Vaccines FAQ to provide some grounding in what we know today. (Note: clicking this link will download the fact sheet as a PDF.) The FAQ also includes links to valuable resources and tips at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and other sources.



For other aspects of a Return to Worksite strategy, please visit our Cigna Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information for Employers and Brokers page, which offers helpful guidance and support you may need leading up to key decisions. Partnering with Cigna’s clinical team, we can help provide insights into worksite openings and how to keep them open.