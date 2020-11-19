Reading for Anti-Racism

The Middlebury College Libraries have built an Anti-Racism Reading Guide to help everyone in the Middlebury community connect with books and other resources to support anti-racism efforts and self-education. In this guide you’ll find works encompassing a wide array of perspectives, and covering foundational concepts, lived experiences, and artistic expressions.

The guide also includes all of the works covered in our ongoing Staff Picks reviews of titles related to anti-racism. Most recently Kay Cyr, Interlibrary Loan Associate at Davis Family Library, reviewed Ibram X. Kendi’s How to be an Anti-Racist.

All titles included in this reading guide are available through the Middlebury College Libraries. For help connecting to these or any other library resources, don’t hesitate to reach out to your Middlebury librarians via go/AskUs/.