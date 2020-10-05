Money Preparedness with EAP

It’s very likely that the current state of the world has made you think twice about your preparedness when it comes to disasters (or pandemics) and your finances. Whether or not your family has been hit directly with lower pay due to COVID-19, you may discover you aren’t as financially prepared for a crisis as you thought.



The good news is that it’s not too late to start to disaster-proof your bank accounts.



1. Talk with a financial expert. The EAP offers a 30-minute consultation at no cost to you and your household members. Bring up any topic on your mind and work toward a sustainable solution.

2. Take advantage of Work/Life services. Through EAP, you can receive support and referral to local resources for things like rent, low-cost housing, food pantries, utilities and more.

3. Use a money management app to help you pay attention to your spending, income, debt and savings. You might be surprised by where your money is going.

4. Stockpile emergency savings by setting up automatic transfers to your savings account. Aim to save enough to cover household expenses for six months.

5. Add up your total debt and set up realistic monthly payments that will help you eliminate it. If you suddenly can’t pay your minimums, it’s okay to ask for help.

6. Re-evaluate your spending every 3-6 months and decide if there are any expenses you can cut. Redirect that money toward your savings or debt reduction.

7. Remember money can be emotional. If you become upset or overwhelmed by your finances, reach out to your Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for a free financial consultation.



Managing your money is an ongoing process – but you don’t have to do it alone. With your EAP, you can schedule a consultation, access more articles like this, helpful tools (like an emergency savings calculator!), assessments and even counseling. For more tips on navigating your finances during the pandemic, visit eap.ndbh.com/EAPServices/Covid19 and sign in with your company code.



