Oracle HCM Training Opportunities

Hello everyone,

We are excited to bring training sessions to provide additional support and comfortability within Oracle HCM. These sessions will be hosted by Human Resources and will take place over Zoom over the next three weeks. These sessions are completely optional, but participation is encouraged if you still have outstanding questions about HCM. These sessions will be tailored to the audiences so please come prepared with your questions or the areas you would like a better overview on. We look forward to seeing you there!

Pre-registration is not required but greatly appreciated. Please email Brian Cash (bpcash@middlebury.edu) or Chelsea Daneault (cdaneault@middlebury.edu) and they will forward you the Outlook invitation with Zoom details.

Manager Self Service

Thursday, October 15 th at 2 p.m.

at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 th at 8:30 a.m.

at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, October 29th at 11 a.m.

Employee Self Service

Wednesday, October 14 th at 1 p.m.

at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 th at 2:00 p.m.

at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 30th at 8:30 a.m.

Sincerely,

The Human Resources Team