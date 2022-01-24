Applications open for PIKSI–Logic 2022

Call for applications

Undergraduates from underrepresented groups are invited to study Logic — five topics over five days, with ten top international instructors — at Northeastern University (in person) for one week in the summer of 2022. (Dates: July 25-29)

‌There is a competitive application process for this Summer Program, and we will accept 10 students. Transportation to and from Northeastern, as well as room and board will be provided. And, a modest stipend will also be awarded to each participant.

By participating in this supportive program, undergraduates study Logic in an inclusive setting and learn that there is a place for them in the field and that they have something valuable to offer the discipline.

Applications are now open for PIKSI–Logic 2022. If you’d like to apply, please fill out this application, and email it to c.ogden@northeastern.edu. The deadline for applications is April 1.

http://fitelson.org/piksi/