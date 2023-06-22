Host an International Student at Middlebury!

by

If you’re interested in exploring a different culture and making a new international friend, come join Middlebury College’s Friends of International Students (FIS) host program. International Student & Scholar Services (ISSS) is now recruiting hosts for the fall term and we invite all staff and faculty to experience this wonderful opportunity.

Established in September 2001, the FIS host program (a friendship program) has successfully matched over 800 students with local hosts. Our population of international students includes some U.S. students who have lived abroad as well as international exchange students. Don’t worry, your international student won’t live with you but rather, you’ll have the opportunity to host them on visits to your home or trips around the local area. This is a great chance to bond over shared interests, learn a new language, or even cook together. The possibilities are endless!

Wondering how to get involved?

ISSS will hold a series of information sessions about the program on Zoom throughout the summer. Every potential new host family is expected to attend one of these sessions so we can meet you and share important information about the program. If you’re an experienced host, you’re only required to submit a questionnaire but you are welcome to join us as your stories and insights are vital to friends who are new to FIS and trying to decide if they would be a good fit for the program.

Join us for one of our June information sessions (more summer dates TBD):

Monday, June 26, 12:30-1:30 pm

Tuesday, June 27, 5:30-6:30 pm



Kindly register to attend a session via email at isss@middlebury.edu (subject line: FIS Host Program) or by phone at 802.443.5858. Once you have registered, we will send you the Zoom link for your session.



Learn more about the FIS Host Program on our website at: https://www.middlebury.edu/office/international-student-and-scholar-services/students/friends-international-students-program.



If you decide to participate this fall, new & experienced hosts must submit a questionnaire by

September 1. You can find the questionnaire at: https://middlebury.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3xBQfpcmsVQY6fI



When do I meet my student?

If you’re matched with a student, you will meet them either at our main matching event, planned for Saturday, September 30, 2023, during Fall Family Weekend, OR at an alternate match event (TBD) later in the fall.



Feel free to share this information with friends and family who do not work at the College. We’re always eager to have new hosts!