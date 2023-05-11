TVT Announces New Midday Service to Burlington

Spread your wings this spring!

By popular demand, Tri-Valley Transit has reconfigured its weekday LINK to Burlington route to include midday travel options. The midday routing includes a stop at the University Mall before going to UVM Medical Center and the GMT Downtown Transportation Center.



You can use this bus to visit attractions, too. Rokeby Museum, Shelburne Museum and UVM Fleming Museum are all accessible. Fleming is open now while Rokeby and Shelburne reopen for the season in mid-May.



This is a zero-fare service (aka FREE TO RIDE). The first riders will receive a gift, while supplies last. Your ridership helps ensure that the service will continue – so don’t delay your plans, just grab a sweater and go.



The new schedule began on Tuesday, May 2nd. Take a look at the changes here: https://www.trivalleytransit.org/link-to-burlington-changes/