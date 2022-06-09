MiddLab Data Workshops – Summer 2022 Series
We are happy to announce the summer 2022 series of our MiddLab Data Workshops! Our workshops are discipline-inclusive and are open to students, faculty, and staff across the institution, from the sciences to the humanities and beyond.
- Organizing and Managing Research Data
- Resource and Citation Management with Zotero
- Designing Better Data Visualizations
- Introduction to R and R Studio
- Data Wrangling in R with dplyr and tidyr
- Creating High Quality Graphics in R with ggplot2
- Introduction to Text Mining in R
- Introduction to Geospatial Data in R
- The Terminal and the Command Line (parts I & II)
- Python (parts I & II)
- Linux at Middlebury
- High-Performance Computing and Slurm at Middlebury
To learn more about the individual workshops and to register, please visit:
- http://go.middlebury.edu/middlab-data-workshops
- http://go.middlebury.edu/summer-zotero (Zotero workshops listed separately)
Because of space constraints and geographic inclusion, we will be holding this year’s workshops virtually via Zoom. Zotero workshops will have a limited number of in-person seats.
— MiddLab