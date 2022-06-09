MiddLab Data Workshops – Summer 2022 Series

We are happy to announce the summer 2022 series of our MiddLab Data Workshops! Our workshops are discipline-inclusive and are open to students, faculty, and staff across the institution, from the sciences to the humanities and beyond.

Organizing and Managing Research Data

Resource and Citation Management with Zotero

Designing Better Data Visualizations

Introduction to R and R Studio

Data Wrangling in R with dplyr and tidyr

Creating High Quality Graphics in R with ggplot2

Introduction to Text Mining in R

Introduction to Geospatial Data in R

The Terminal and the Command Line (parts I & II)

Python (parts I & II)

Linux at Middlebury

High-Performance Computing and Slurm at Middlebury

To learn more about the individual workshops and to register, please visit:

Because of space constraints and geographic inclusion, we will be holding this year’s workshops virtually via Zoom. Zotero workshops will have a limited number of in-person seats.

— MiddLab