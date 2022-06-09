MiddLab Data Workshops – Summer 2022 Series

by

We are happy to announce the summer 2022 series of our MiddLab Data Workshops! Our workshops are discipline-inclusive and are open to students, faculty, and staff across the institution, from the sciences to the humanities and beyond.

  • Organizing and Managing Research Data
  • Resource and Citation Management with Zotero
  • Designing Better Data Visualizations
  • Introduction to R and R Studio
  • Data Wrangling in R with dplyr and tidyr
  • Creating High Quality Graphics in R with ggplot2
  • Introduction to Text Mining in R
  • Introduction to Geospatial Data in R
  • The Terminal and the Command Line (parts I & II)
  • Python (parts I & II)
  • Linux at Middlebury
  • High-Performance Computing and Slurm at Middlebury

To learn more about the individual workshops and to register, please visit:

Because of space constraints and geographic inclusion, we will be holding this year’s workshops virtually via Zoom. Zotero workshops will have a limited number of in-person seats.

MiddLab

Category : Midd News & Events, Midd Points
Tags : , , , , , , ,