Oracle HCM Responsive User Interface (RUI) Upgrades

May 23rd was the release date for some upgrades that will make using the HCM application on your mobile device or tablet easier with Responsive User Interface (RUI). This change will also reduce the number of clicks to complete transactions in Manager Self Service.

Some of the transactions you are currently using in HCM, such as time and absence entry and approval, are already available through the Responsive User Interface (RUI), and now, more of the Employee Self Service (ESS) and Manager Self Service (MSS) will offer the RUI to replace our current Classic User Interface (CUI) display.

The biggest change you will see is in navigation. Currently, HCM instructions point towards the tile icons on the HCM desktop. With RUI, access to the transactions in HCM will be available through the Quick Actions on the left-hand side of the HCM desktop. Quick Actions cut down on the number of clicks required to access information in HCM on your desktop, and mobile devices respond with better visual options. Classic User Interface (CUI) tiles will begin to be phased out over the next few months, but most will still be available with the immediate transition. Time Approvals will be available in Team Time Cards and managers will no longer need to navigate to My Client Groups. We hope you find these upgrades useful!

Resources:

For managers, we have a quick reference guide for Time Management in RUI: RUI Changes to Time Approval

Drop in Zoom Sessions

Any additional questions please contact Human Resources: hr@middlebury.edu or (802) 443-5465