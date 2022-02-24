MSA Live! | March 8th and 24th Webinars

MSA Live! | Women & Money

March 8, 2022 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)

As the wealth gap narrows between women and men, there are still certain financial challenges that are unique to women. In this presentation we empower you with 7 Action Steps to create financial wellness and help you assess your history with money. We will discuss the importance of incorporating emotional intelligence as well as technical aspects of money management to help direct your finances to their highest potential.

MSA Live! | Sandwich Generation: Caught in the Middle

March 24, 2022 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)

Navigating personal finances can be daunting for anyone, but if you not only support your children but aging parents or grandparents, you are likely facing much greater challenges than most. Help has arrived! In this class we’ll show you how to assess your financial and personal capacity and set realistic boundaries to help you through this stage of life. We’ll talk about how to handle setbacks and remain resilient, and we’ll provide resources and tools to help you manage your financial goals.

Register even if you cannot attend to receive a recording of the webinar | Want to learn more about these topics? Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.

MSA Money Coaching – Just a Call Away

Middlebury College has partnered with My Secure Advantage (MSA) to provide a complete financial wellness benefit to you! When it comes to money, searching for answers can feel overwhelming. By connecting with a personal Money Coach, you can build a stronger and more secure future no matter where you are in your financial journey.

3 Important Things to Know

❶ No two stories are alike and your financial strategies shouldn’t be either

With MSA, you have access to a dedicated Money Coach for 90 days each year to talk about any financial topic. It could be about creating a budget, increasing your credit score, paying down debt or all three! Maybe you’ve got questions about planning for retirement, buying a home, or creating an investment plan. You get the idea. Whatever your financial focus or challenge, MSA has credentialed, skilled Coaches who can help.

❷ Confidentiality and a real person to guide and support your goals

Think of your Coach as a personal financial guide, accountability partner, and chief motivator. Together you’ll create a plan that embodies your values, priorities, and goals – one that reflects and works with your life. MSA encourages your spouse/partner to join in the conversations too. All sessions are confidential, over the phone and a half hour long.

❸ No out-of-pocket cost, hidden fees or charges

Middlebury College has paid for this benefit, full stop. MSA’s coaches don’t work on commission or sell any products. When you talk with a Money Coach, you can be sure that you’re getting unbiased, judgment-free guidance.

So what are you waiting for? Get started today!

Questions? Learn more about MSA here. Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.