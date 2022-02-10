What’s on Tap for Well-Being… weeks of February 14th and 21st

Ask yourself, ‘Who can I make smile this morning?’ This is the art of creating happiness. – Thich Nhat Hanh

February is American Heart Month and when it comes to keeping our heart healthy, there are many small actions we can take. What we choose to eat, how we choose to move and how we manage our stress all play a role. Read more here about some of the actions you can take to keep your heart beating strong.

Diabetes and heart disease often go hand in hand, and we’ve got a lot of great resources to help you prevent and/or manage your diabetes.

If you have prediabetes or are concerned that you might be at risk, check out the Omada Diabetes Prevention Program. This program is open to all Cigna members (employees and family members) from Middlebury, Norwich, and St. Michael’s. To see if you’re eligible click here

If you have diabetes and are looking for some support and strategies to better manage it, check out The Edge Next Steps Diabetes Program. This program is being offered onsite at the South Burlington Edge and is available to all faculty, staff, and family members. The cost of this program will be covered at 100% by most insurance providers. Mondays, February 28th through April 18th. 5:30-6:30 pm EST. To register or learn more, contact genavix@edgevt.com or call 802-951-2320.

If you have diabetes and prefer the convenience of online support, check out the Diabetes Management Workshop offered by the Vermont Blueprint for Health. Multiple dates and times are available for this free series.

Finances on your mind?

Learn how to get the most out of your benefits. Cigna’s Engagement Consultant will provide an overview of myCigna.com, provide tips on how to best navigate your myCigna.com account and review the tools and resources available such as finding care, Cigna’s cost transparency tools and medical and behavioral health virtual care services. Tuesday, February 15th 12:00-12:30 pm EST. Click here to join the WebEx. Meeting Number 1792 16 4808 Meeting password: s96Tb5mNShi

Social Security and Your Retirement Plan: We contribute to the Social Security system through payroll deductions throughout our lives, but don’t always know our best options for receiving those distributions after retirement. In this presentation, we discuss how benefits are calculated and how to determine when to start receiving distributions in retirement. We will also talk about spousal benefits, as well as factors that may influence whether you are taxed on the distributions you receive. Thursday, February 24th. This session is brought to you by the experts at MySecureAdvantage. Click here to register for the 12:00 session. Click here to register for the 3:00 session.

Be sure to check the calendar for more fun, inspiring and engaging events.