Art collaboration leads to new exhibits at the College and Institute

by

The Middlebury College Museum of Art and the Middlebury Institute’s Committee on Art in Public Places partnered to temporarily move Pre-Columbian pottery on display at the Institute to the College Museum of Art for study in Anthropology courses taught by Professor James Fitzsimmons.

The Middlebury College Museum of Art transferred the exhibit “Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair” for display at the Middlebury Institute’s Samson Center Reading Room.

The Middlebury community is encouraged to view the James P. Blair photos in the Samson Reading room on the Monterey campus and to stay tuned for an exhibit featuring the Pre-Columbian pieces at the Middlebury College Museum of Art.