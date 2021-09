Welcome Tiffany Wilbur!

Tiffany Wilbur Is the Dance & Writing Rhetoric’s Academic Coordinator. Prior to joining Middlebury College, Tiffany earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. With this degree, she decided to work in the education field. Prior to working at the college, Tiffany worked as a Family Support Specialist and a Preschool teacher. She is very excited to start her new journey at the College and is looking forward to working with all of Middlebury’s students, staff, and faculty.