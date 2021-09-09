Resilience Conference: Building and Sustaining Individual Resilience
Join Rebecca Schubert, Employee Wellbeing Program Coordinator at Green Mountain Higher Education Consortium, for a keynote focusing on Building and Sustaining Individual Resilience. This keynote will also be streamed to other college within the GMHEC. Stay tuned for a streaming link.
When:
Wednesday, September 29 1:00 PM – 1:50 PM, Free Admission
Location:
Center for Communication and Creative Media, Champlain Room
375 Maple Street
Burlington, Vermont