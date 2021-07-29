What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of August 2nd and 9th

The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope. ― Barack Obama

It’s World Breastfeeding Week! Since 1992, the first week of August has been celebrated as World Breastfeeding Week. Breastfeeding is not only good for babies but it’s good for families, communities, and the environment and it’s important that we all do our part to support breastfeeding. The GMHEC schools certainly do. Champlain College, Middlebury College and St. Michael’s College have all been recognized as “Breastfeeding Friendly” by the State of Vermont. This means that each of these schools have policies in place to support a woman’s choice to breastfeed, allow use of flexible time and breaks for expressing breastmilk and provide a clean, private space (that is not a bathroom) for breastfeeding or expressing milk. Learn more here about how breastfeeding is a shared responsibility and about the resources available to our Cigna members including counseling and supports and breast pump rentals.

Registration is now open for the annual Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge. Grab a couple of teammates and join the fun at this year’s virtual race. Click here to find out more about this year’s event. To register, you must have a team of three. To register to your team, please complete this google registration form no later than 5:00 pm EST on Friday, September 3rd as that will ensure that we have adequate time to get everyone registered, submit the payment and make sure all racers receive their race packets prior to the in-person event. Get ready, get set, and have fun!

Are you ready to get off the “on again, off again” diet rollercoaster? Would you like to finally make peace with food and your body? Are you interested in becoming empowered to use your own body’s wisdom to guide your food choices? If so, then you may be interested in a four- week IntuitiveEating program. This group will be led by Amy Sercel, the Anti-Diet Dietitian, Kate Morris, Clinical Social Worker and Certified Intuitive Eating Counselor and Lizzy Pope, Associate Professor of Nutrition and Food Sciences at UVM. This program will be offered in September, date, and time to be determined based on participant interest. If you think you might be interested in joining this group, please contact Rebecca Schubert at Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org no later than Friday, August 27th. We must have a minimum of twelve participants to offer this program.

Beth’s Weekly Intention Setting: One of the best ways to gain control of your time & energy is to set an intention. Setting and living your intentions allows you to focus on who you are in the moment, to recognize and live your values, and to raise your emotional energy, which in turn raises your physical energy. Join Beth Umba, yoga, and meditation instructor as she guides you through a powerful session to help you set an intention that will move you into your day with focus and energy. Monday’s 7:30-8:00 am EST. Zoom Meeting ID: 510 1754836

Strength & Core with Kim: Join Kim Jacobs, ACE Certified Personal Trainer and Group Fitness Instructor for a 45-minute total body strength training class using hand weights and resistance bands in the comfort and safety of your home. Just two sessions per week, performed consistently will increase your strength, support your joints, and increase your flexibility. We emphasize functional strength exercises to improve your movement in life. Our core strength and stretching helps to prevent and rehab back pain. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. 7:15-8:00 am EST. Free. To sign up for this class email Kim at kim@bfitvt.com

How to Lead with Intention & Influence: Leadership is defined as having the ability to positively influence others. How you lead your life, your health, your teams, your community, your family–it’s all part of your ability to lead others. Join Positive Psychology Practitioner Kate Siano and Mindset Master Coach Liz Nicklas as they explain the science of positive psychology and well-being, the neuroscience of mindset, and how a possibility mindset could be the secret to leadership. They will explore evidence-based mindfulness practices that are easy to implement, can cut down on stress, and can help individuals lead with intention and influence, creating an environment for their organizations to flourish. Brough to you by the team from WellRight. Wednesday, August 11th 1:00-2:00 pm EST. Register here.

Promoting Your Income & Assets: n this class, we explain why you might need insurance policies, and we review five common forms of insurance. Our goal is that you will feel better equipped to assess the coverage appropriate for your needs. We’ll also discuss typical qualifications required by the different types of insurances, as well as tax considerations. Lastly, we share some tips for shopping around and getting the best price. This event is brought to you by the team from MySecureAdvantage. Tuesday, August 10th. Noon-1:00 pm or 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Click here to register.