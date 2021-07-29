Addison County Community Trust Housing Survey

Middlebury College has partnered with Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) to assess the demand for affordable housing projects in the county.

Thanks to all who have participated and submitted responses! If you have not already, please join us in participating in this survey to help the College and other employers and policy makers better understand the housing situation and affordable housing needs in the region. Completing this survey will help ACCT better serve the needs of the community in the future.

This anonymous link is being sent to college employees, and no personally identifying information will be collected with your response. The survey will take 5-10 minutes to complete.

LINK: ACCT Housing Survey – College

Or scan this QR Code:

Please complete by Monday, August 9th.

The College will hold a copy of our anonymous employee responses to help us better understand how the area housing situation affects our employees. The data collected from College employees will be provided to ACCT, and ACCT will publish a community-wide summary report.

ACCT is sponsoring a raffle to win a $50 gift card at the end. There is a separate process for providing your contact information for the raffle and this will not be accessible by the College.

Thank so much in advance for your participation.