What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of May 24th and 31st

by

Stepping Up to Stepping Strong Challenge: We are moving into the last two weeks of the Stepping Up challenge and the GMHEC team is going strong. We are currently in third place out of 31 teams, and we need your help to accomplish our mission. The challenge runs through the month of May so you can still get in on the action to support this great cause. Check out this quick video tutorial to see how to sign up or read the FAQs here. Make sure you join the Green Mountain Higher Education Consortium team and help us to support this wonderful cause.

Ayurveda Introduction: Join Nancy Wind, coach and founder of Peaks and Poses for this two- part series. Start your Summer right with this light, fun introduction to living with the rhythms of nature, and its positive impact on your health. June 2nd and 9th. 7:00-7:45 pm EST. Register here.

Bicycle tune up: Ready to get back on your bike but need a tune up? Let Bino from Wheels on Wheels Bike repair work his magic and get you back in the saddle safely. Thursday, June 3rd at the Lakeside location of Champlain College. $50 can be paid to Wheels on Wheels via cash, check or Venmo at the time of your appointment. Sign up here.

Nutrition, Movement & Mindfulness to Support Mental Health: Join the EDGE Preventative Care team for this 1 hour webinar focusing on ways to support your mental health and stress reduction through nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness. Monday, May 24th 10:00-11:00 am EST. Click here to register.

Embracing Vulnerability: Vulnerability can be uncomfortable or viewed as a weakness, but it can also be a tremendous strength. Discover how to embrace vulnerability to build strong teams that operate on trust. Brought to you by New Directions Behavioral Health. Preregistration required. Wednesday, May 26th noon-1:00 pm or 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Click here to register.