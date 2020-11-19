Thanksgiving Break Reminder

This is a reminder that the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday break extends from 12:00am Monday November 23rd through 11:59pm Friday November 27th. The break has been extended to the full week to show gratitude to all members of the Middlebury College community during this difficult time. Please note that this change does not affect the time entry deadline. For information on entering holiday time in Oracle, please refer to the following page on our website:

http://www.middlebury.edu/offices/business/hr/staffandfaculty/time/ht

We hope everyone enjoys a safe and happy holiday.