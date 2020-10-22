Middlebury Volunteer Tutors
Middlebury Volunteer Tutors is a network of Middlebury College students looking to support staff and faculty with volunteer tutors for children K-12. Midd V.T. arose during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to a direct request from staff/faculty and was an expression of solidarity and gratitude for the deep care staff/faculty members have always given to the students. It is volunteer
–based and we coordinate pairings between the Middlebury College students and children based on selected subject areas/skills. Visit go/middvt to learn more and fill out the application for your child to be matched with a volunteer tutor. Questions? Contact Center for Community Engagement advisor Tenzin Dorjee, tndorjee@middlebury.edu.