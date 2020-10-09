College Admissions Workshop for Vermonters: An Invitation

The Admissions Office is pleased to invite you to our first ever College Admissions Workshop for Vermonters: a webinar for Vermont high school students, families, and school counselors that will provide attendees with a general overview of the selective college admissions process, particularly in light of the COVID era. We invite all Middlebury College faculty and staff members with high school-aged children to join us!

While the focus will not be on Middlebury in particular, our Admissions Counselors will share their insider knowledge and expertise, and respond to your questions about the many factors students and families consider when applying to colleges. Discussion topics will include:

• Getting to know colleges when on-campus visits are not possible • The increasing number of colleges (like Middlebury) that have adopted test-optional application policies this year • How admissions readers will evaluate applicants in a year when transcripts, course offerings, and extracurricular options are likely to look different • Understanding how financial aid policies can differ from institution to institution

Please mark your calendars for Thursday, October 22, 7:00–8:00 PM EDT, and register for the webinar here.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Asa Waterworth, Admissions Counselor, at awaterworth@middlebury.edu.

We look forward to seeing you soon on Zoom!

Middlebury College Admissions