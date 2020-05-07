Knight-Hennessy Webinars–Register Now!

The Knight-Hennessy Scholarship is hosting online information sessions from now through October. Register for a convenient date/time from the Knight-Hennessy Scholars events calendar. Information sessions allow prospective applicants to learn about the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program and application process, hear from scholars (when possible), and get questions answered. The Knight-Hennessy Scholars program cultivates a diverse, multidisciplinary community of emerging leaders from around the world as they prepare to address the complex challenges facing society. Scholars also receive full-funding for graduate study at Stanford University.