Art Contest

The Sustainability Solutions Lab (SSL) invites you to participate in the first Creative Climate Art Contest.

This contest is designed to educate and inspire members of our Middlebury community to personally contribute to Energy2028—the college’s commitment to reduce energy consumption by 25%, power the campus with 100% renewable energy, divest from the fossil fuel industry, and incorporate sustainability education into everything we do.

To participate, submit an original work of art (i.e. a painting, drawing, print, collage, or other visual art form) that relates to Middlebury, showcases your creativity, and calls for climate action and environmental justice on campus. No formal art training is necessary—artists and non-artists alike are encouraged to submit! Submissions will be received through this submission form (go link: go/creativeclimate/) or at sustainability@middlebury.edu.

Any member of the Middlebury community can participate. We encourage current students, alumni, faculty and staff to submit artwork. We hope your art will function as a public reminder of our commitment to making Middlebury a more sustainable and just community.

The deadline for submissions is August 1st, 2020.

The winning posters will be showcased around campus and distributed to the class of 2024 with credit for your work. The winning artists will receive $75 to donate to an environmental justice non-profit organization of the artist’s choice (suggested NGOs will be provided). Any questions can be directed to sustainability@middlebury.edu.