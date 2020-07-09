GMHEC Well Being

Yoga and our lunchtime workouts with Yoo-Sun and Jeff are on this month! Our partnership with True Center Yoga continues and in July TCY is offering nine different yoga classes per week. There is something for everyone including those who are completely new to yoga. Check out the schedule here. If you need a quick pick me up at lunch check out Yoo-Sun and Jeff’s classes. Yoo-Sun focuses more on cardio while Jeff focuses on strength training and both will modify the workouts to meet all levels. All the info you need about these classes and everything else we’re got going on is in the calendar (password GMHECWell-Being) and on our Facebook page.

Get ready to get your challenge on! Our first team-based physical activity challenge using our platform DIEMlife is coming soon. In this point to point challenge, participants from our four GMHEC schools will work together to race from VT to CA. Participants will walk, run, bike, dance, swim, row and engage in a variety of activities of their choice to earn steps to move their team to the destination. The challenge will begin on Monday, July 13th and will last until the first team makes it across the country. All participants will be eligible to win prizes including gift cards and Garmin Forerunner watches. Everyone who participates will have an equal chance of winning a prize. Additional details and registration information will be posted on the GMHEC Facebook page and the GMHEC Well-being website by Wednesday, July 8th. We hope you’ll join us and support your team to earn the title of “Fastest Moving GMHEC College”.

Beginning mindfulness series: Are you interested in learning more about mindfulness and how to implement a mindfulness practice into your life? Join Coach Cami, founder of Guided Resilience for this eight week series. Come away from this series feeling grounded with evidence-based self-care practices, supported in growing in self-awareness and a positive mind and feeling gifted with mindfulness skills and resources to support your growth. Weekly on Wednesdays. July 15th through September 2nd 4:00-5:00 pm EST. We must have a minimum of ten participants to offer this program. To register contact Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org no later than 5:00 pm EST on Friday, July 10th.

Edge nutrition series: Are you interested in learning more about using food as fuel, anti-inflammatory foods, protein needs, meal planning and understand food labels? If so, join the dietitians and health coaches from The Edge for this four part nutrition series. Offered via zoom, weekly on Thursdays from July 16th through August 6th from 12:00-1:00 pm EST. Preregistration is required and we must have a minimum of ten participants in order to offer this opportunity. To register contact rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, July 10th.