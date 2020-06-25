Dreaming of Retirement MSA Webinar

by

July 14, 2020 | 9:00 AM (PST) & 12:00 PM (PST)

Register Here.







Many people can’t wait for retirement, yet they haven’t considered how they will sustain their ideal retirement lifestyle. To be confident in the amount of retirement income that you need, you should first estimate the difference in cost between your current lifestyle and the retirement lifestyle you dream about. In this class, we provide tools to help you estimate that difference. We’ll also offer a wide range of considerations to help you formalize a realistic retirement plan to help make your retirement dream a reality.

Note: If you register and cannot attend, a recording of the webinar, along with a copy of the session presentation and handouts, will automatically be sent within 24 hours.

You work hard for your money, but is your money working hard for you?

Middlebury College provides employees and their families a comprehensive financial wellness benefit thru My Secure Advantage (MSA). By connecting with a personal Money Coach and taking advantage of a wide variety of online financial resources, you can build a stronger and more secure future no matter where you are in your financial journey.

Confidential Money Coaching

You and your family can access your own unbiased, guilt-free Coach for 90 days (every year). Coaching occurs in ongoing (30-minute) confidential telephonic-sessions and is provided by experienced, certified financial professionals, who have nothing to sell. Their only job is to help you improve your financial life and empower you to reach your goals. Whether it’s paying down debt, buying a home, caring for aging parents or planning retirement, your personal Coach can assist with identifying issues, discussing options, and creating an achievable action plan.

24/7 Secure Website

MSA’s website offers year-round access to online video courses, articles, calculators, its proprietary budgeting tool “Wallet”, legal forms and more. Start by taking a quick self-assessment to pinpoint your financial goals and get actionable next steps.

Questions? Learn more about MSA here. To get started call 888-724-2326.