Homeschooling Help Needed?

We (Staff Council) wanted to share with you an exciting opportunity for College staff that might be struggling with balancing homeschooling and working full-time. Our wonderful undergraduate students would like to offer support to college staff during the COVID-19 quarantine by organizing a Middlebury College student-run network of volunteer tutors for our school-aged dependents (K-12th grade). This small group of students quickly learned of this struggle that many are experiencing and organized a large group of student volunteers who would be willing to help tutor. They will do their best to match your kids up with volunteer tutor/s over Zoom for the remainder of the semester.

Please note, we are expecting many will take advantage of this gracious opportunity, and there are only so many tutors. Please be patient and understanding as the coordinators find the right match for your needs and/or if they cannot find a match for your student(s) at all.

We thank our students, tremendously, for always caring so deeply for our staff.

Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeG1VrslzxU5pKCTsx-ZeJ-EGcf-Ff-RMZJNb-IcSMT652yXA/viewform?usp=sf_link