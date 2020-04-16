GMHEC Well-being page

by

To support the well-being of our faculty and staff the GMHEC is offering a variety of events each day including yoga, strength training, cardio classes, cooking classes, professional development, fitness for kids and more. All of these events are available on zoom. Check out the calendar of events at https://gmhec.org/gmhec-well-being-calendar/. The Password to access the calendar is GMHECWell-Being. We hope to see you. If you have specific questions about these events or have suggestions for events you’d like to see offered, please contact rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org.