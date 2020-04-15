A TIAA Financial Essentials webinar

by

Quarterly economic and market update

This quarter, Brian Nick, Chief Investment Strategist, Nuveen, will be joined by TIAA’s Chief

Financial Planning Strategist, Dan Keady.

Together they will share views on the financial markets, including the impact the health crisis is

having on the U.S. economy, policy and investing in public markets. They will also cover the

challenges that investors face and strategies to navigate them.

Space is limited. Register today. Three live sessions: Wednesday, April 15, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (ET),

Friday, April 17, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET) or Monday, April 20, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET).

Visit TIAA.org/webinars to register.