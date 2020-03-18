Social distance, but same support from your EFAP

Dear EAP clients,

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, we want to update you on a few things:

We’re following CDC guidance by implementing “social distancing” practices, but are prepared to provide you with the great service you’re used to and deserve.

E4 and New Directions have been closely monitoring the state of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through the CDC and WHO, and we are actively taking steps to protect our employees and our business operations across the nation. Following guidance as recommended by the CDC, we have implemented the following “social distancing” practices internally, starting Monday, March 16:

Employees in all non-critical roles are encouraged to work from home. All business travel is suspended at this time. Meetings are restricted to teleconference/web conference services, within client contract requirements.

These practices will be in effect until at least Friday, April 3, 2020, at which point we will evaluate the need for an extension based on the current COVID-19 situation.

Resources are available and will continue to grow.

In addition to the regular resources you’re used to – counseling, work/life referrals, legal/financial consultations, etc. – there are COVID-19 specific information available and is updated regularly. Here’s some examples:

• Tip sheets: handouts are available on a wide variety of topics. Most relevant to these times may be:

• Coronavirus and Mental Health Tips

• Tips for what to do when feeling overwhelmed about an outbreak

• How to talk to your kids about Coronavirus

• Tips for transitioning to work from home

• Guidance for Leadership on how to talk with staff about Coronavirus

Please use this information to keep your teams informed, mentally healthy and moving forward.

New Directions/E4 maintains a Business Continuity Plan for epidemic/pandemic illness.

New Directions/E4 maintains a Business Continuity Plan that includes procedures for epidemic/pandemic illness for all New Directions/E4 service center areas. New Directions/E4 Business Continuity Planning Team, which includes leadership from key departments in the organization, including IT, Clinical Operations, Customer Service and Human Resources, have been brought together as an internal task force to monitor and manage resource allocation and ensure critical business functions are appropriately staffed. New Directions/E4 network access capabilities currently allows for an increase of remote usage by staff and has been tested in recent adverse weather conditions. New Directions/E4 has the capability to re-distribute contact center calls within minutes using established protocols which designate backups for clinical care management activities. Current education and regular communication is available to members and partners through account management, social and web distribution channels. As we navigate these unprecedented challenges, know that we will keep you informed as much as possible. We are putting these measures in place to take care of our employees so that they can continue to best serve you.

We’re thinking of you during this intense time and always.

Stay well, partners.