New Employees at Middlebury College
Leo Kline began December 18th, 2019 at Parton Center for Health and Wellness. He is working at Parton as a Nurse Practitioner. His family is looking to move to Addison County. They look forward to playing in the mountains and exploring as much as possible.
John Rao began February 12th, 2020 in Facilities Services. He enjoys custom field work, hunting, fishing, working on cars and spending time on the mountain.
Jose Meza began February 18th, 2020 in Facilities Services. He is a father of 5 kids and has lived in several states across the country. He loves sports.
Marcy DeGray returned to the College January 25th, 2020 now in Retail Foods Operations. Marcy is well known to Middlebury College, she previously worked as a Public Safety Officer from 2008 to 2013. She has owned two businesses between 2013 and now. She has a degree in Early Childhood Education and has lived in Addison County her whole life.