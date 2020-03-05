New Employees at Middlebury College

Leo Kline began December 18th, 2019 at Parton Center for Health and Wellness. He is working at Parton as a Nurse Practitioner. His family is looking to move to Addison County. They look forward to playing in the mountains and exploring as much as possible.

John Rao began February 12th, 2020 in Facilities Services. He enjoys custom field work, hunting, fishing, working on cars and spending time on the mountain.

Jose Meza began February 18th, 2020 in Facilities Services. He is a father of 5 kids and has lived in several states across the country. He loves sports.