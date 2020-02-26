HCM Updates: Testing, Training, and Demos

DEAR FACULTY AND STAFF,

As we approach our planned go-live date of March 15 for Oracle HCM, we have a few reminders and updates.

Banner for human resources is now “frozen,” which means you will not be able to make changes to HR information until after the transition to HCM is complete. We’ll continue to enter time in Banner during the freeze, and Banner Student will also be available during the freeze.

The areas that will be impacted during this freeze include changes to personal information, information on new hires, adjustments to pay, terminations/resignations, and updates for significant life events. Read more details and instructions on how to handle these processes during the freeze.

UPDATES

HR and ITS colleagues from Middlebury, Champlain, and St. Michael’s are all receiving training on how to use the new HCM software, and will continue to do so in the coming weeks. These are the people who will help you learn how to use HCM and answer your questions.

We continue to do readiness testing of HCM to ensure that it will work as well as possible, for as many people as possible, when it goes live. We’re grateful to the colleagues from all three colleges who are working on this complex transition. As with any big change at enterprise scale, we know there will be some initial glitches and frustrations when we go live. We’re committed to minimizing these issues, and we appreciate your patience for disruptions as we focus on making the new system work for everyone. If, during our testing, we find that our HCM instance is not yet meeting our standards, we will let you know our revised go-live schedule.

Very soon, you’ll be receiving invitations to see a hands-on demonstration of HCM and to sign up for live training. Please take advantage of these opportunities to see and work with the new system!

Thank you for your ongoing commitment to this important transition at Middlebury!

With appreciation,

David Provost

Executive Vice President for Finance, and Treasurer

Karen Miller

Vice President for Human Resources, and Chief Risk Officer

