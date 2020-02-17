Banner Freeze Details

DEAR COLLEAGUES,

Earlier this week, we announced our new human resources software, HCM. Today I want to give you a few more details about the freeze on the Human Resources areas of Banner that will take place from 12 a.m. February 26 to 12 a.m. March 16.

During this period, time entry will continue to be available in Banner Human Resources. Banner Student will also continue to be available during the freeze.

Please see the details below for services that will NOT be available in Banner Human Resources.

HOW WE’LL HANDLE PROCESSES DURING THE FREEZE

Personal information —You’ll be able to view your personal information in Banner Web, but you won’t be able to make changes during the freeze, including your address, direct deposit, or emergency contact information. Please hold your updates until after March 16.

New hires —Except for essential services, all new hires, including student hires, must be in the system before the freeze or not employed until on or after March 16. For new hires beginning on or after March 16, please wait until after the freeze period to submit information through People Admin.

Adjustments to pay —No adjustments to pay or changes to positions will be processed during the freeze period. All such activity should wait until March 16 or later.

Terminations/resignations —Please forward information (employee, employee ID, reasons for termination) to Cathy Vincent or Laura Carotenuto. Employees should review the Employee Resignation Checklist, which can be found at http://www.middlebury.edu/offices/business/hr/supervisors/resignations.

Significant life events—If, during this period, you have a significant life event (e.g., birth or adoption of a child, marriage, divorce) that affects your benefits, please contact Sarah Smalley in benefits.

REMEMBER:

Until further notice, you will continue to enter your time into Banner Web.

Banner Student will also remain active.

Watch your email and the HCM website for the latest updates, and thanks for your efforts to make this transition go as smoothly as possible.



Karen Miller

Vice President for Human Resources and Chief Risk Officer