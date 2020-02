Please Join Staff Council:

FEB 6th Staff Council Open Meeting – 11:30 AM in Davis Lib 145 or via zoom. Click here for the agenda.

FEB 25th Tour: Mahaney Arts Center Costume Shop and “The Cage”. Come check out where costumes are created and assembled in MAC 234, and stored in a different location “The Cage”. Carol Wood, Costume Shop Director and Robin Foster Cole, Associate Costume Director will lead the tour and provide us with an introduction of the Costume Shop. 12:10 PM in MAC Room 234