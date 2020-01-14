Gartner Research Campus Access for Faculty, Staff, and Students

Are you interested in the most current and cutting edge information about technology? Are you researching or looking to invest in new technology and want industry-leading research to help you make the decision? Is your department looking to teach current IT-related topics? Do you need in-depth insights across all facets of technology – including communications, telecom, mobile, digital business, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and cyber-security?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might be interested in Middlebury’s access to the Gartner Campus Access Research service. Gartner is a leading information technology research and advisory company that provides easy-to-understand summaries of complex ideas and extensive, in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis for a variety of IT topics.

Middlebury’s subscription to Gartner includes access to both Gartner Magic Quadrants and Hype Cycles.

Magic Quadrants help you get educated quickly about a market’s participants, maturity, and direction. Magic Quadrants focus on the subtle differences between vendors in markets that are highly mature or newly emerging, and map vendor strengths against your specific need.

Hype Cycles are based on graphic representations of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications which help discern technology hype from what’s viable

Special Reports are time-sensitive research reports focused on critical issues in technology.

Regularly updated Complimentary Research selections of cutting-edge research from Gartner analysts

Webinars that can help you to build impactful, transformative strategies, based on real-life examples

Students can benefit by using Gartner to find research for assignments, learn where IT is headed and how it will shape our world, discover an area of interest, or even get ideas on careers. Gartner’s research enriches the educational experience by providing timely, objective real-world examples and content.

Faculty: Gartner Campus Access research enables professors to bring timely, objective real-world examples and content to the classroom, enriching the educational experience.

Staff can access information on how to improve infrastructure, validate technology decisions, analyze trends in the industry, and understand best practices.

Gartner’s Campus Access research is licensed for use and is accessible to Middlebury College faculty, staff, and students at no cost. To access Gartner, go to http://go.middlebury.edu/gartner. Access is through Single-Sign-On (SSO) so you will need to authenticate using your Middlebury username and password.