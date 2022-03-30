Kathryn Wasserman Davis Collaborative in Conflict Transformation | Middlebury Offices and Services

Middlebury Receives $25 Million Grant to Support Faculty, Staff, and Students in Far-Reaching Conflict Transformation Initiative.

The $25 million grant, from an anonymous donor, will create the Kathryn Wasserman Davis Collaborative in Conflict Transformation. Its name honors the beloved philanthropist and scholar (1907–2013) who founded a program that funds college students’ projects for peace and for whom one of the Middlebury Language Schools, the Kathryn Wasserman Davis School of Russian, is named. The collaborative, which will begin this month, allows Middlebury to deepen and build on the conflict transformation work that is currently being led by faculty and staff throughout the greater Middlebury ecosystem. Funding will be provided over seven years.

“Institutions of higher learning have the responsibility to lead a critical education effort to teach conflict transformation in our nation and across the world. With its unique resources, Middlebury will help answer that call.” —Middlebury College President Laurie Patton

Read more about this grant here.