Harris-Weidner ’22 Wins Boren Scholarship

Congratulations to Ming Harris-Weidner ’22! Ming is one of 217 undergraduates who received the David L. Boren Scholarship this year. The scholarship will support Ming’s continued study of Chinese language. The Boren scholarship supports students pursuing international and language education in areas of the world considered critical to U.S. interests. Read more about Ming and the Boren scholarship at http://www.middlebury.edu/newsroom/archive/2020-news/node/648006