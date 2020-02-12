Feb
12
UK, Watson, Fulbright Info Sessions 2/18 and 2/20
February 12, 2020 | Leave a Comment
The fellowships office is holding two information sessions:
2/18 at 4:30pm in Library 201: Learn about fellowships to the UK and Ireland! These include the Churchill, Gates-Cambridge, Marshall, Mitchell, Rhodes and St. Andrews. Many require nomination by Middlebury to apply. Learn about the fellowships and the applications processes.
2/20 at 4:30pm in Axinn 232: Learn more about the Fulbright and Watson fellowships–what they are, how to apply and more.
If you cannot attend but want more information, review recorded sessions at go/fellowships and read the relevant pages on the listing of fellowships. Reach out to Dean Gates with questions at fellowships@middlebury.edu .